PEGGY ANN STAGEL

PEGGY ANN STAGEL Obituary
On December 23, 2019, Peggy Ann Stagel, age 72, of Gibsonia, mother of Michael (Cindy) Stagel, Nancy (Jim) Cardone, David (Amy) Stagel and Nikki (Irene Payne) Stagel; grandmother of Kyle, Josh, Mackenzie, Emma and Adin Stagel and Lexi Cardone; great-grandmother of Ava Stagel; sister of Carol (Frank) Augustino, Donna (Ken) Silverman, David Jones, Beverly (Michael) Wiezorek, Shirley (Thane) Kolarik and Bill Jones;  Peggy was preceded in death by her parents William and Nancy Mancuso Jones.  Friends received Sunday, December 29th, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and  6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 2:00 p.m.  www.simonsfuneralhome.com.  Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or Humane Animal Rescue, www.humaneanimalrescue.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
