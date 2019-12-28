|
STAGEL PEGGY ANN
On December 23, 2019, Peggy Ann Stagel, age 72, of Gibsonia, mother of Michael (Cindy) Stagel, Nancy (Jim) Cardone, David (Amy) Stagel and Nikki (Irene Payne) Stagel; grandmother of Kyle, Josh, Mackenzie, Emma and Adin Stagel and Lexi Cardone; great-grandmother of Ava Stagel; sister of Carol (Frank) Augustino, Donna (Ken) Silverman, David Jones, Beverly (Michael) Wiezorek, Shirley (Thane) Kolarik and Bill Jones; Peggy was preceded in death by her parents William and Nancy Mancuso Jones. Friends received Sunday, December 29th, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 2:00 p.m. www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or Humane Animal Rescue, www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
