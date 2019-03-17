|
YOUNG PEGGY ANN
Age 66, quietly on March 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Floyd Sr. and Sonora Ricketts; beloved wife of Chester B. Young; mother of Leon Grant, Kimberly Nobles, and the late Adrian B. Young; sister of Floyd C. (Sharon) Ricketts Jr., Timothy W. Ricketts, and Theresa Bentley; six grandchildren; five great-children; and a host of relatives and friends. Friends may call Monday, March 18. 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg, 15221. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday March 19, 11 a.m. At St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church. 91 Crawford St. Hill District. Burial Homewood cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019