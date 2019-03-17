Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church
91 Crawford St.
View Map
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
