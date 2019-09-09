|
GRANDJACQUES PEGGY
Age 76, of Rosslyn Farms, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Bernard Grandjacques; loving mother of Melanie Grandjacques of Oregon, and Stephanie (Gregory Fischer) Grandjacques of California; grandmother of Remy Fischer; sister of Mary Duggan of Bath, New York and Susan Buchheit of Annandale, VA. There are no visitations. Funeral Services are private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019