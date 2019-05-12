MacDONALD PEGGY JANE

Our wonderful mother, was born August 3, 1926 in Newark, Ohio and died May 4, 2019 in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. She was fun, funny, kind and generous, always optimistic, cheerful, inquisitive and never boring--a tiny dynamo who was forever young; a beautiful woman and a great friend. Peggy was someone you were drawn to because she was so authentic, lovable and you felt lucky to know her. Her four sons are the luckiest of all and so proud to have had her for their mother: Jeffrey Wells (Sunny) of Aurora, CO, Ronald Wells (Lynn) of Maricopa, AZ, Tad Wells (Cheryl) of The Woodlands, TX and Charles Wells of Wexford, PA. Peggy has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Peggy remained an avid Buckeyes fan for her entire life. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Peggy lived in Pleasant Hills, PA during her marriage to our father, Ned Wells. She was an avid bridge player, food pantry volunteer, and a member of the Presbyterian Church in both Pleasant Hills and Newark. Peggy was married to Thomas Macdonald, also from her hometown of Newark from 1989 until his passing in 2005. Please join us along with your family, your friends and your favorite Peggy stories to a memorial service to celebrate the life of such a special person we miss so much! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF.org), Pancreatic Cancer (Pancan.org) or Eating Disorders Foundation (eatingdisorderfoundation.org). A gathering of family and friends will occur at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp., 15090 Wednesday, May 15th 4:30 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Remembrance can be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com