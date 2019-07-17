Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
PEGGY LOU (WEYANT) PROSSER

PEGGY LOU (WEYANT) PROSSER Obituary
PROSSER PEGGY LOU (WEYANT)

Of Monroeville, age 78, died peacefully at home with her family present, on  Monday, July 15, 2019. Adoring and beloved wife of Thomas V. Prosser, III for 56 years. Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Esther Mole and her brothers, Lester, Walter and Terence Weyant. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Peggy was a graduate of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing and served her entire career in Columbia's Emergency Room. She retired when Columbia Hospital closed. In retirement, Peggy continued as a caregiver, to her mother, her mother-in-law, and her nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Service at 12 noon at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Peggy will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
