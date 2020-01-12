|
SEPCIC PEGGY PAGE COMER
Peggy Page Comer Sepcic, 91, of McKeesport passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born on June 4, 1928 in Shenandoah, VA to the late Franklin and Fannie Comer. She was the wife of the late James George Sepcic, who passed away October 19, 2017. The youngest of 14 siblings who grew up in Shenandoah, VA, Peggy was a strong, caring woman who was already driving at age 14 because, as the last sibling home, she was responsible for taking care of her mother. Peggy was always a sharply- dressed, loving, and welcoming woman who always had a pot of coffee on the stove and an extra plate at her table so no one ever left her home hungry or without good conversation. Until Peggy became ill, she was active member of many organizations including the board of the Liberty Presbyterian Church, an executive member of the McKeesport Hospital Women's Committee, and a volunteer EMS for the Liberty Borough Ambulance service. Peggy was loved and revered by all who knew her. She is survived by sons, Robert G. Neal, Jr. and Stephen L. Neal of North Huntingdon, daughters, Rebecca S. (Lee) Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Laura Sepcic Mierow of Wauwatosa, WI and Christine Sepcic Napotnik of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Robert Neal, Stephen Neal, Ryan Polito, Ashlee Miller, Aubrianna Mierow, Georgena Mierow, and Adam Napotnik; great grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James D. Neal, Peggy was the last of the Comer siblings, and was also preceded by Beulah, Alma, Claude, Frank, Mary, Charles, Avis, Brownie, John, Grace, Margaret, Catherine, and Nellie. Friends are welcome Tuesday, January 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak. (412) 672-6322 Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Walter, officiating. Entombment will follow at the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, Inc. North Huntingdon. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Presbyterian Church at (412) 673-2235. Condolences may be made at gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com