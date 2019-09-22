|
CHEN PEI-DE "BETTY"
A resident of Friendship Village in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Pei-de was born on December 15, 1931 in Shanghai, China, the ninth of eleven children born to her father, Ji Chen and mother, Rui-san Lu. Pei-de received her medical degree from St. John's University in Shanghai (which became Shanghai Second Medical College) in 1955 and practiced pediatric medicine at the Shanghai Railroad University and Hospital for 24 years. In October, 1979, Pei-de immigrated to the United States from the People's Republic of China to escape persecution for her Christian faith. Pei-de settled in Queens, New York and worked as a scientist in the field of AIDS research for 24 years with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, United Biomedical, Inc. and the New York VA Medical Center until her retirement in 2003. Pei-de moved to Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania in 2004, where she was active in Community Bible Study, the Upper St. Clair Seniors Center and South Hills Bible Chapel. Pei-de loved cooking and eating authentic Chinese food, knitting and jigsaw puzzles and was faithful to allow the light of Jesus to shine brightly through her life. Pei-de is survived by her husband, Bang-ying (Eddie) Zhu; her daughter, Yi Wright and her husband, Tom; her grandchildren, Lydia Borovina and her husband, Adrian, Chapin Wright and Andrew Wright, all of whom live in Upper St. Clair and granddaughter, Olivia Wright who lives in St. Louis, Missouri. Pei-de is also survived by her daughter, Lian Rohsner and her husband, Paul and granddaughter, Catherine Rohsner, all of whom live in Crofton, Maryland. A memorial service to celebrate Pei-de's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Friendship Village in Upper St. Clair.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019