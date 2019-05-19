STEVENSON PENNY NEWELL

Penny Newell Stevenson departed us on May 8, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, and enjoyed her final years in North Carolina with her family in Winston-Salem. Penny never met a stranger, and embraced each new friendship with an open heart and open arms. Her keen sense of humor and quick wit made her a favorite among crowds. Penny loved the sunshine and spent countless hours in her garden in the company of her beloved Shelties. Penny was a 1954 graduate of West View in Pittsburgh, PA, and the founding member of the North Hill Babes. Penny's survivors include her three daughters, Kerry (Barry), Lisa (Harold), and Pam; her many grandchildren, John and Noah, Tom (Marina), Lindsay (Travis), Maddie, Tyson, Blakely, Cam, Matt (Heather), Carson, and Gracie, Andrew (Kaitlin), Nate (Mary Lynn), and Ally; and her brother George. A service of BRIGHT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811 www.brightfunerals.com