Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
The Bible Chapel
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PERRY MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PERRY W. MORGAN


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PERRY W. MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN PERRY W.

Age 61, of Cecil Twp., passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 21, 1958, in Evansville, IN. A son of the late Bob and Bettye Morgan. On May 1, 1982, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Rinehart) Morgan, who survives. Mr. Morgan was an owner and Vice President of T.A. Ward Constructors, Inc., Oakdale. He was a member of the PUCA. He loved simply being with his wife, spending time with his family and adored his grandsons. He enjoyed doing yard work, fixing things and hitting golf balls in his back yard. He loved his Harley motorcycle, vacationing at the beach and fishing off shore and dining out. Perry always put his family first and worked very hard to provide for them. Surviving along with his wife, Nancy are three sons, Sean (Samantha) Morgan, Jamie (Madison) Morgan and Bubba Morgan; he was a devoted paps to two grandsons, Christian and Caleb Morgan, and his third grandson on the way; a sister, Darla (Ben) Bolon; and a brother, Terry (late Suzie) Morgan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Deceased is a brother, Dana Morgan. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A funeral service will be held on Saturday 12 noon at The Bible Chapel, McMurray, with the Pastor Ron Moore, officiating (everyone please meet at church). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -