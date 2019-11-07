|
MORGAN PERRY W.
Age 61, of Cecil Twp., passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on October 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 21, 1958, in Evansville, IN. A son of the late Bob and Bettye Morgan. On May 1, 1982, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Rinehart) Morgan, who survives. Mr. Morgan was an owner and Vice President of T.A. Ward Constructors, Inc., Oakdale. He was a member of the PUCA. He loved simply being with his wife, spending time with his family and adored his grandsons. He enjoyed doing yard work, fixing things and hitting golf balls in his back yard. He loved his Harley motorcycle, vacationing at the beach and fishing off shore and dining out. Perry always put his family first and worked very hard to provide for them. Surviving along with his wife, Nancy are three sons, Sean (Samantha) Morgan, Jamie (Madison) Morgan and Bubba Morgan; he was a devoted paps to two grandsons, Christian and Caleb Morgan, and his third grandson on the way; a sister, Darla (Ben) Bolon; and a brother, Terry (late Suzie) Morgan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Deceased is a brother, Dana Morgan. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A funeral service will be held on Saturday 12 noon at The Bible Chapel, McMurray, with the Pastor Ron Moore, officiating (everyone please meet at church). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019