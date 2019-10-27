Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PERVEZ SHEKHDAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PERVEZ H. SHEKHDAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PERVEZ H. SHEKHDAR Obituary
SHEKHDAR PERVEZ H.

Died peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma surrounded by family and his wife of 53 years. He was born in Bombay, India in 1938. He immigrated to the USA to study at the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa. In 1966, he married Linda Kline. Pervez and Linda lived for over 40 years in Pittsburgh in the communities of Mt. Lebanon and Cumberland Woods Village. He was employed by US Airways. In early 2019, they moved to Tulsa to be closer to family. Pervez will be remembered fondly as a gentle, thoughtful, prayerful man. He was a good husband and friend. He is greatly missed and forever loved. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PERVEZ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.