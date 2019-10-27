|
SHEKHDAR PERVEZ H.
Died peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma surrounded by family and his wife of 53 years. He was born in Bombay, India in 1938. He immigrated to the USA to study at the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa. In 1966, he married Linda Kline. Pervez and Linda lived for over 40 years in Pittsburgh in the communities of Mt. Lebanon and Cumberland Woods Village. He was employed by US Airways. In early 2019, they moved to Tulsa to be closer to family. Pervez will be remembered fondly as a gentle, thoughtful, prayerful man. He was a good husband and friend. He is greatly missed and forever loved. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019