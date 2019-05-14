|
|
BYRD PERZEALIA H.
Age 96, quietly on May 10, 2019, at Seneca Place. Retired clerk, Department of Property Assessment, Allegheny County, Member of Zion Baptist Church, McKeesport. Beloved mother of Paul Anthony (Mary Lynne) Byrd, and Cecelia (Earl) Jenkins; three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by services at 12 noon, at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. (at South Ave.), Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Home inquiries, 412-241-7998.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 14, 2019