Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish
PETER A. DOBBINS Obituary
DOBBINS PETER A.

Age 49, of Scott Township, unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019.  Loving father of Trevor and Sarah Dobbins; beloved son of Alice and the late Arthur Dobbins; brother of Joseph (Vicki), Michael (Louise), Stephen (Cara) and Catherine Dobbins.  Pete will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.  Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.  Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish.  Interment private.  In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, 1405 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or the American Diabetes Association, Two Chatham Center #1520, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Add a tribute: www.staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
