Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Of Hampton Twp., on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol M. Reimer and the late Mae F. (Fricano) Mahoney; loving father of Karen M. Lloyd (Ronald), Suzanne P. Dylus (Brian), Peter J. Mahoney (Mary Ellen), Michael P. Mahoney (Jennifer), Stephen A. Mahoney (Marybeth), Julie L. McLaughlin (Michael), Linda M. Roach, Kathleen A. Rindels (Gene), Michael R. Reimer and Daniel T. Reimer (Carol); brother of Terrence Mahoney, Barbara Bozzo, Judy Larkin and Claire Leheny; also survived by 27 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Friday, 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Sebastian Church, 311 Siebert Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Pete worked in the construction industry for Massaro Construction Company and retired as VP with Tedco Contruction Company in 2006. He was an active member at St. Sebastian Church for over 50 years.

