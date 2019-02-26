|
|
PREVADE PETER A.
Age 72, of South Fayette Twp., on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy (Piecuch) Prevade; loving father of Michael (Jennifer) Prevade, Craig (Carla) Prevade, Sherry (Richard) Prevade-Tarr and Valerie (Bobby) Prevade-Meehan; grandfather of Matthew and Megan Prevade, Jessica, Caitlin and Casey Carpenter, Corey and Calie Prevade, Niko and Isabella Marinacci, Nicholas and Morgan Tarr, Jayden and Jacob Meehan; great-grandfather of Jaxon Carpenter; brother of Patricia McCaffrey, Alex Prevade, Janet Panaia and the late Donald, John and Paul Prevade, Carol Baird and Mary Arlene Prevade. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10 a.m., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222. View and add condolences at:
warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019