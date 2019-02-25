BIELICH PETER

Age 85, of South Side, passed away on February 23, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on July 1, 1933. Beloved son to the late Peter and Mary Bielich; loving husband to the late Bunny Bielich who passed in 2001; caring father to Misi Bielich and Nick (Kathleen) Bielich; brother to Nicholas Bielich, George Bielich and Sister Yvonne Korica; loving uncle to his nephew, Brad and cherished niece Shana; also survived by his beloved grand dogs, Lucky and Bailey. Anyone that knew Pete, knew his passion for Golf and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 10 -1 p.m., at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will be held at St Sava Cemetery. Please join the family to celebrate his life at the home he shared with his daughter, from 4 -9 at 204 Overbrook Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15210.