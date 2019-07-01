Home

PETER F. FERSON M.D.

PETER F. FERSON M.D. Obituary
FERSON, M.D. PETER F.

Age 70, of Allison Park, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise (Sciulli McPherson) Ferson; devoted father of Michael (Marisa) Ferson of La Grange, IL and Kelly (Joseph) Schulter of Springfield, VA; cherished brother of Michael (Mary Jo) Ferson of Prospect, PA; loving grandfather of Alexander, Evelyn, Marleigh and Rory; uncle of Peter.  Friends will be welcomed at Mt. Lebanon United Luteran Church, 975 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Tuesday from 4:00 until time of Service at 6:00 o'clock. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. Laughlinfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
