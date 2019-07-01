|
FERSON, M.D. PETER F.
Age 70, of Allison Park, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise (Sciulli McPherson) Ferson; devoted father of Michael (Marisa) Ferson of La Grange, IL and Kelly (Joseph) Schulter of Springfield, VA; cherished brother of Michael (Mary Jo) Ferson of Prospect, PA; loving grandfather of Alexander, Evelyn, Marleigh and Rory; uncle of Peter. Friends will be welcomed at Mt. Lebanon United Luteran Church, 975 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Tuesday from 4:00 until time of Service at 6:00 o'clock. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. Laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019