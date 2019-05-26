MCNEISH PETER F. "PETE"

Passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a graduate of Brown University and the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law. Following a distinguished career in law and trade association management, he retired to North Carolina to pursue his passion for golf. He was the devoted husband of his wife, Ann; father of sons, Ryan and the late Sean; stepfather of Kris; and grandpa of Andy, Breanna, Kendall, Graeme, Fia, and Finn. He was also the loving brother of Ron and Gil; uncle of H, Megan, Hilary, and the late Mark. A private celebration of life will be held in the near future.