KOSANOVICH PETER G. "PEPPY"

Age 71, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of South Side, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Luba "Lou" (Szestak) for over 44 years; loving father of Peter J. (Kara) and Shawn (Holly) Kosanovich; grandfather of Caitlin, Meka, Mila and Michael; son of the late Peppy and Meka Kosanovich; brother of Phyllis (Terry) Kulics. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Former employee of J&L/LTV Steel Pittsburgh Works, a member of HTC Men's Club, American Serbian Club, and a longtime member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Peppy graduated from California University of PA with a Bachelors degree in Education. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 12-8 p.m. and Monday morning in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral from 10:00 until the time of his Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Pomen Service Sunday at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.