Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER PETOUSIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER G. PETOUSIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER G. PETOUSIS Obituary
PETOUSIS PETER G.

Age 69, of South Fayette Twp., on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina (Donelli) Petousis; loving father of Katherine "Katy" Petousis; brother of Harry (Diane) Phillips, Lula (late Russell) Matthews and the late Maria Moray. Pete opened Pete's Beer Distributor in Mt. Oliver 46 years ago and was a courageous leader in the beer industry and a formidable voice for family-owned beer distributors. He was an avid outdoorsmen and served as a PA Game Warden. Friends received Sunday, 4 -7 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. View and add condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.