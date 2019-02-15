|
PETOUSIS PETER G.
Age 69, of South Fayette Twp., on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Christina (Donelli) Petousis; loving father of Katherine "Katy" Petousis; brother of Harry (Diane) Phillips, Lula (late Russell) Matthews and the late Maria Moray. Pete opened Pete's Beer Distributor in Mt. Oliver 46 years ago and was a courageous leader in the beer industry and a formidable voice for family-owned beer distributors. He was an avid outdoorsmen and served as a PA Game Warden. Friends received Sunday, 4 -7 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Passionist Nuns, 2715 Churchview Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. View and add condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019