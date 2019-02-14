PETROS PETER G.

Peter G. Petros, a man known for his quick wit, love of his family and love of life passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 95 at Holy Cross Village at Notre Dame. He joins his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary Kostiou Petros who passed away in 2010. Pete was a gentleman and a gentle man who lived life to the fullest. He had boundless energy and always greeted friends and family with a warm smile and hearty hug. He is survived by his adoring children, Dean P. Petros, Julie Petros (daughter-in-law) of South Bend and Peter P. Petros of Chicago as well as his brother Mike Petros (Canonsburg, PA) and Nick Petros (Pittsburgh, PA) and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Pete was the eldest son of Fannie and Gust Petros (Canonsburg, PA). Pete accomplished many things over his 95 years including serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and a nearly 50 year career at RCA where he worked in various roles from radio to television. However, anyone who knew Pete knew that his proudest accomplishment was that of the family that he and Mary raised. He loved them as much as he was loved by them and will be greatly missed. Pete was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Indianapolis prior to moving to South Bend where he became a member of Our Lady of Holy Cross Church. Everyone who remembers Pete is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in memory of Peter G. Petros to either: The Hospice Foundation https://foundationforhospice.org/giving/ or the , .