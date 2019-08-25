Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
PETER H. DIXON


1955 - 2019
DIXON PETER H.

Age 64, of Crafton, unexpectedly while camping and fishing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Loving husband of Anita; father of Kevin (Alyssa) and the late Daniel (surviving wife, Lindsey) Dixon; grandfather of Alexis, Kristopher, Keira, Karter and Kooper Dixon; and soon one great-grandson; dear son of William and Isle Dixon and brother of Curtis and Doreen Dixon. Pete was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam and the owner of Three River's Pest Control. As per Pete's wishes there will be NO VIEWING. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton, PA 412-921-3661. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
