Age 92, of Brookline, formerly of Oakland, peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Antoinette Falorio Bucci; son of the late Anthony and Irene (Amoroso) Bucci; loving father of Anthony J. (Franca) Bucci, Irene (Domenic) DePasquale and Gina Bucci; brother of Antoinetta Pollice, preceded in death by siblings, Pippinelle, Nunzia, Giovannina and Giovannino; grandfather of Roberta DePasquale, Antoinette (Drew) Stoner, Joseph Bucci, Peter Bucci, the late Anthony Bucci; great-grandfather of Ava, Brantley, Beau Anthony, Dominic, and Mia. Our hearts broke on this day as our beloved father and devoted husband passed on. This is the saddest day of our lives as our patriarch was a strong presence in our lives. Dad was very proud of his family and very protective of us all. He adored his wife who he met in Gamberale, Italy, and doted on his children. Dad was a devoted family man always looking out for our best interests. He worked hard to insure that we were not deprived of anything. He was successful in everything he attempted. Dad was proud of his family and his Italian heritage and belonging to the San Lorenzo Club. He loved to be with people, and his passion was gardening and the outdoors. He was always in his glory when surrounded by family. Dad was compassionate, generous and truly a man of honor. His beautiful smile always lit up a room. He was loved by all of his family and friends and was always wanting to protect everyone with his sensitive heart. Nobody will every be able to fill your shoes, Dad, you were one of a kind and I hope you will protect us all, Dad. You will never leave our hearts nor remain just a memory. You will remain a strong presence in our lives and we will always love you, missing you or remembering you. Its difficult to let you go, Dad, but be at peace with God now for we all love you. Friends welcome MONDAY 3-7 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. TUESDAY in St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge St., Pgh, PA, 15213. wwwslaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020