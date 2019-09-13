|
CAROZZA PETER J.
Age 90, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 64 years to Veronica; father of Joseph (Nina), Cynthia (Tom) Freas, David (Julie Gaita) and Jeffrey (Roselyn); grandfather of Nathan and Gianna Carozza, Michael (Caity), Christopher and Patrick Freas, Angela (Dan), Jennifer and Martin (Kaylee) Carozza and Peter and Dominic Carozza. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Orsolina and his brother, Frank (Antoinette) Carozza. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired family suggests contributions to Ladies of Charity, St. Sylvester Church, 3754 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019