CATONE, JR. PETER J.

Of North Braddock, recently of Port Vue, age 93, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 while visiting in Florida. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (Monardo) Catone for 38 years; loving father of Mary Ann (late Gary) Mimnaugh of Port Vue, Peter J. (Debra) Catone, III of Murrysville, Jim (Micky) Catone of North Braddock, Anthony (Sandy) Catone of Penn Twp. and the late Linda Catone; treasured grandfather of Gary (Rae Ann) Mimnaugh, Mark (Wrynee) Mimnaugh, Peter J. (Allison) Catone, IV, William (Jennifer) Catone, Erica (Dan) Houlihan, Tanner Catone and Anthony (Carly) Catone; dear brother of Anna Marie (late Claude) Spennato of FL. Pete is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jennie Gottuso and his brothers, Jerry, Joseph and Tony Catone. Pete was a WW II Navy veteran and a retired employee of US Steel, Edgar Thomson Works. He was a member of the Sub-Alpine Club in Turtle Creek and the former East Pittsburgh VFW, Post 5008. Pete enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams, wintering in Florida and, while there, going to Jai Alai matches. His most cherished moments were those spent with his family. Pete's visitation and Blessing Service will be private to his immediate family. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800