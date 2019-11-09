|
JOYCE PETER J.
Peter J. Joyce died on Oct. 8, 2019. He was born on Oct. 28, 1948 in Scranton PA to Peter Joyce, Sr. and Mary Pauline McKenney. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Pauline Fahey; brother-in-law, John Fahey; and his grandson, Tyler Joyce-Cantle. He is survived by his former wife, Nancy Joyce; and his daughter, Bridget Anderson along with his son-in-law Michael Anderson; his grandchildren, Caden, Harper and Jaxon Anderson; and by his long-time partner, Patty Watson. Mr. Joyce received his bachelor's and master's degrees at The Catholic University of America and was the Executive Director of Serenity Farms in Hickory PA. In more recent years, he was the marketing director for Behavioral Measurement Data Services in Pittsburgh. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and the martial arts. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements by WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019