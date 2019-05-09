MAURIN PETER J.

97, formerly of Brighton Heights, Lawrenceville, and Scott Township, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 71 years of the late Eleanor May Seelhorst; devoted father of Peter G. (Sylvia), Joan M. (Lee), Gregory, and Michael B. (Marilyn); cherished grandfather of Jill Gregory (Susanne James), Jeffrey (Kate), Julie (Roy) Elis, Karin Gregory, Megan (Sean) Williams, Zachary (Emily Peitzman), Andrew (Rayla), and Patrick (Chrissy); great-grandfather of Aviv and Shai Elis, and Oliver and Augustus Williams; brother of Ann O'Leary, William Maurin, the late Mary Yester, Frances Gerdes, Frank, Joseph, and John Maurin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pete was a proud Navy Veteran who served during WWII on LST ships and was on board for the invasion of Sicily and in the D-Day invasion. His passions included wood working, particularly cabinetry, and baseball. Recently, he was honored to throw out a First Pitch at a Pirates Game in Bradenton. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Veterans Breakfast Club, 200 Magnolia Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. laughlinfuneralhome.com.