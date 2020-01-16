|
MICHLOVIC PETER J.
Peter J. Michlovic, of West Mifflin, on January 15, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of 52 years to Arlene (Tima); brother of Mary Alice Berton, Barbara Niklow, Elizabeth Benedum, John Michlovic, Thomas Michlovic, Michael Michlovic, Susan Butler, and the late Cecilia Siemon, Lois Herbst, and Joseph Michlovic; also survived by nieces and nephews. Peter was retired from MSA after serving his country in the US Army. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 6-8 p.m., and Friday, January 17, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Rita Church. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020