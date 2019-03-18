Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
Peter Morris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Morris Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter J. Morris Jr. Obituary
MORRIS PETER J., JR.

Age 71, of Morningside, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years of Mary Ann (Ciccotelli) Morris; loving father of Peter J. (Kimberly) Morris, III and Lori Ann (Kishore) Chigurupati; cherished pap of Peter J. (Christina) Morris, IV, Alexis Morris and Kashi Chigurupati; brother of Sharon Richards, the late James, William and Richard Morris and Denise Legge; also survived by nieces and nephews. Peter was the owner of PJM Electric Company for over 45 years. He loved spending time on his boat on the Allegheny River. He was also an antique car enthusiast. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now