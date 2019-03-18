MORRIS PETER J., JR.

Age 71, of Morningside, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years of Mary Ann (Ciccotelli) Morris; loving father of Peter J. (Kimberly) Morris, III and Lori Ann (Kishore) Chigurupati; cherished pap of Peter J. (Christina) Morris, IV, Alexis Morris and Kashi Chigurupati; brother of Sharon Richards, the late James, William and Richard Morris and Denise Legge; also survived by nieces and nephews. Peter was the owner of PJM Electric Company for over 45 years. He loved spending time on his boat on the Allegheny River. He was also an antique car enthusiast. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.