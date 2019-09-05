|
|
SMOLTER PETER J.
Age 61, of Glenshaw, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved father of Dr. Patricia (Dr. W. Bradly Schurr) Smolter and Peter J. Smolter II; proud pappy of Emily and Kendryn Schurr; loving mother of his children, Debra Smolter; dear brother of Nelson Presley and the late Bud Ganster and Elizabeth Lang; he was preceded in death by both parents, Presley and Elizabeth Smolter; and stepsister, Marlene Repasky; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pete was a Mason of the North Hills Lodge 716 and a 32nd degree at the Pittsburgh Shriners. He was also a proud US Navy Shipman from 1975 to 1979 and enjoyed many years of outdoor activities and reenactments with the Independent Mountain Men of Pennsylvania. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019