Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER SMOLTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER J. SMOLTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER J. SMOLTER Obituary
SMOLTER PETER J.

Age 61, of Glenshaw, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved father of Dr. Patricia (Dr. W. Bradly Schurr) Smolter and Peter J. Smolter II; proud pappy of Emily and Kendryn Schurr; loving mother of his children, Debra Smolter; dear brother of Nelson Presley and the late Bud Ganster and Elizabeth Lang; he was preceded in death by both parents, Presley and Elizabeth Smolter; and stepsister, Marlene Repasky; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pete was a Mason of the North Hills Lodge 716 and a 32nd degree at the Pittsburgh Shriners. He was also a proud US Navy Shipman from 1975 to 1979 and enjoyed many years of outdoor activities and reenactments with the Independent Mountain Men of Pennsylvania. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now