VESCIO PETER J.

Of Verona died Monday, March 4, 2019 at UPMC East Hospital. Born February 28, 1932, in Verona, to the late John and Carmela Vescio. Beloved husband of the late Rita Vescio of 51 years; father of Joseph Vescio, Chuck (Darlene) Vescio, and Pete (Diane) Vescio; brother of Jerry (Mary) Vescio and the late John Vescio; proud Grandfather of Emma, Justin, and Allison Vescio. He graduated in 1950 from Verona High School, was drafted into the U.S. Army; and was a proud Korean War Veteran. Pete was a Structural Steel Draftsman with more than 30 years of service for the former Ingalls Iron Works in Verona; a Little League and Pony league baseball coach; and a fan of the Steelers and Pirates. A family man, a good neighbor and friend to all that knew him. Friends and Relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 7, 2019 at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, Penn Hills. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.