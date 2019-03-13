|
WERTS PETER J. Sr.
Age 89, of Swissvale PA and Zephyrhills FL passed away on March 5, 2019. Pete was preceded in death by his wife Anna Lee "Bootsie". Loving father of Kathleen Checchio, Julie Anna Werts, Ellen Rack and Peter J. Werts, Jr. He is also survived by his companion, Constance Clark, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Pete was a master plumber, enjoyed playing the organ, and spending family vacations at Sheldon Calvary Camp. Memorial services will be private. Donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019