MARSCH PETER JAMES

A professional genealogist, devoted husband and father, and longtime resident of Robbinsville, NJ, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was 49. Born in Staten Island, NY, Pete spent much of his youth in the Pittsburgh, PA area. He attended North Allegheny Senior High School, where he met his wife and lifelong partner, Jill. Predeceased by his mother, Ruth (Fink) Marsch and his sister, Marianne Gebhardt, Pete is survived by his wife, Jill (Bruggeman) Marsch; his children, Emily and Timothy Marsch; his father, William Marsch; his brother, Charles A. Mandrik, III; his nephews, CJ Mandrik and Michael Widmaier; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Ct., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. (Please meet at Church). Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 4000 Mt. Troy Road, Reserve Twp. Arrangements have been completed by SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, Wexford, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to William Marsch on behalf of children's education fund (indicate on memo line) at 201 Meadowlark Drive, Hamilton, NJ 08690. These funds will be used exclusively as educational funds for Emily and Tim. For a complete obituary please visit www.sperlingfuneral.com.