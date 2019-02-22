|
|
ZECCA PETER JAMES
On February 20, 2019, Peter James Zecca, 97, of Greenfield, beloved husband to the late Eleanor Zecca, passed away peacefully. Survived by his loving partner, Patricia Skiles; sister, Dolly Lowery; sister-in-law, Betty Zecca; and many nieces and nephews. Peter was a retired Navy veteran serving in the SeaBees and the Navy Reserves. Friends received Friday 1-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rosalia's Church in Greenfield. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019