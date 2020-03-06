|
|
KLEIN PETER
Peter Klein, age 75, of Carnegie, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Husband of the late Susan M. (McCartney) Klein; father of Daniel (Brenda) Klein and Sean (Bobbi) Klein; five granchildren; son of the late Peter Klein and Marie (Jim) Ceroles. Brother of Patti (Dave) Jordan, Charles Klein and the late James (living Jeanne) Klein and Kathy Klein. Friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 pm. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020