Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
PETER KLEIN


1945 - 2020
PETER KLEIN Obituary
KLEIN PETER

Peter Klein, age 75, of Carnegie, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Husband of the late Susan M. (McCartney) Klein; father of Daniel (Brenda) Klein and Sean (Bobbi) Klein; five granchildren; son of the late Peter Klein and Marie (Jim) Ceroles. Brother of Patti (Dave) Jordan, Charles Klein and the late James (living Jeanne) Klein and Kathy Klein. Friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 pm. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
