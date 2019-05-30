|
ZAPPAS PETER M.
Age 33, of Crafton-Ingram, unexpectedly due to medical complications, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved son of Michael and Patricia (Guzzi) Zappas; brother of the late Zachary (Brittany) Zappas; grandson of Peter and Barbara Zappas, and Dorothy (Leheny) Morris and the late Lewis Guzzi; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Visitation FRIDAY ONLY, from 4-8 p.m., at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019