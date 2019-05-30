Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER ZAPPAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER M. ZAPPAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER M. ZAPPAS Obituary
ZAPPAS PETER M.

Age 33, of Crafton-Ingram, unexpectedly due to medical complications, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved son of Michael and Patricia (Guzzi) Zappas; brother of the late Zachary (Brittany) Zappas; grandson of Peter and Barbara Zappas, and Dorothy (Leheny) Morris and the late Lewis Guzzi; also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Visitation FRIDAY ONLY, from 4-8 p.m., at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now