Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER MICHAEL PEMBROOKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBROOKE PETER MICHAEL

PEMBROOKE PETER MICHAEL Of Upper St. Clair went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10. He was born in Braddock, PA on November 12, 1951, he was 68 years old. Peter was preceded in death by his father, Peter F. Pembrooke and his mother, Catherine Pembrooke (Milo). He is survived by his wife, Donna Pembrooke and his two brothers, Robert Pembrooke (Donna) of Plum and Jeffrey Pembrooke (Diane) of Level Green, his three children, Peter R. Pembrooke (Katie) of Lorton, VA, Laura Pembrooke of Pittsburgh and Stephen Pembrooke (Caroline) of Davidsonville, MD and three nephews and five grandchildren. He graduated from Turtle Creek High school in 1969 and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1974, with a Bachelor of Science and was a trained military pilot. He worked at the Pentagon and went on to receive his MBA from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh where he worked for Westinghouse, Alion, and retired from Life Cycle Engineering in 2013. He was as a marine engineer and was an expert in propulsion systems for military carriers and submarines. He was devoted to his family and his firm belief in God. He was an avid sportsman, hunter and history buff. He loved golfing, fishing, running, and was one of the smartest men we ever knew. This was evident if you ever watch Jeopardy with him. Once retired, he went to breakfast almost every morning and swam every day. He will be deeply missed by his family. He was a consummate story teller, loved to laugh, sing, and play guitar. He loved family dinners and loved Donna's cooking, as most everyone does. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Sunday, March 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service to be conducted by Rev. John McKnight at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity (www.dav.org)



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Classified Obituaries for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close