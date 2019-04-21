|
LAGEMAN PETER PAUL
With his family by his side, on Friday, April 19, 2019, Peter Paul Lageman, age 66, of Westwood. Beloved husband of Karen Schmieder Lageman; loving father of Erin (Mena) Louies; precious grandfather of Nora Marie Louies; dear brother of Rosemary Jones, Catherine M. (Dave) Stanchak, Blaise (Wanda), Raymond (Patricia), and the late Len Lageman; also numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Monday, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, Crafton, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019