Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER LAGEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER PAUL LAGEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER PAUL LAGEMAN Obituary
LAGEMAN PETER PAUL

With his family by his side, on Friday, April 19, 2019, Peter Paul Lageman, age 66, of Westwood. Beloved husband of Karen Schmieder Lageman; loving father of Erin (Mena) Louies; precious grandfather of Nora Marie Louies; dear brother of Rosemary Jones, Catherine M. (Dave) Stanchak, Blaise (Wanda), Raymond (Patricia), and the late Len Lageman; also numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Monday, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, Crafton, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now