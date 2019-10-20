|
|
ZEMANICK PETER PAUL
Peter Paul Zemanick, age 87, of Upper St. Clair/Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judith R. (Bruch) Zemanick of Upper St. Clair who was a psychiatric social worker for many years; beloved father of Mark C. Zemanick, M.D. of Upper St. Clair, Karen B. Zemanick, M.D. of Chicago, and the late Gregory J. Zemanick, Esq. of California; grandfather of Kyra Alexandra and Alaina Christine Zemanick. Dr. Zemanick retired in 1993 after 30 years of service with the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. During retirement he served as a volunteer for several educational activities for and with children. Over most of his working years he managed engineering operations at the Waltz Mill and Large (PA) facilities of Westinghouse devoted to advanced technology projects utilizing nuclear, solar, and high efficiency coal energy sources. He performed pioneering work on the application of probability and statistics to the analysis of the reliability and safety of engineering equipment. He earned a BS in aeronautical engineering at St. Louis University (Parks College), an MS (nuclear engineering) at Iowa State University, and a PhD in mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member for over 35 years of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and of the American Nuclear Society. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and published extensively in engineering journals. His education was interrupted by service in the U.S. Army starting late in the Korean War. He graduated from the Infantry Officer Candidate School and served as an officer in the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division. He made 24 parachute jumps and was a qualified Army Ranger. He was awarded the Army Commendation Ribbon for "outstanding performance of duty" in his final assignment. He commanded a regimental headquarters company of the 102nd Infantry Division (Reserve) during his college years in St. Louis. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00a.m. Wednesday in St. John Capistran Church. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to the Salvation Army, 1060 McNeilly Rd, Pgh, PA 15226 FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd, Bethel Park (opposite Macys South Hills Village) entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019