JACOBS PETER S.
Age 65, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Loving fiancé of Carol Rutkowski; son of the late Stanley and Donalda Jacobs; brother of Margaret "Pixie" (Ben Brock) Jacobs and Cheryl Jacobs; uncle of Jennifer and Uria Brock; survived by great-nieces and nephews; stepfather of Dana (Jason) Gigler, Justin (Amanda) Rutkowski and the late Brian Rutkowski; pap of Caleb and Julian. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019