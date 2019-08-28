Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
PETER JACOBS
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
PETER S. JACOBS


1954 - 2019
PETER S. JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS PETER S.

Age 65, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Loving fiancé of Carol Rutkowski; son of the late Stanley and Donalda Jacobs; brother of Margaret "Pixie" (Ben Brock) Jacobs and Cheryl Jacobs; uncle of Jennifer and Uria Brock; survived by great-nieces and nephews; stepfather of Dana (Jason) Gigler, Justin (Amanda) Rutkowski and the late Brian Rutkowski; pap of Caleb and Julian. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
