VASILATOS PETER (PANAGIOTI) S.

Of Pittsburgh, born in Gouvia, Corfu, Greece, on September 23, 1940, was called to be with the Lord May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Spiridon and Areti (Papafloratos) Vasilatos; brother, Ephstathios Vasilatos; and sister, Avthomandena Mazis. He is survived by his children, Tina (Robert) Gdovic, Donnie (Shauna) Vasilatos; his four grandchildren, Stephen and Peter Gdovic, and Sydney and Sara Vasilatos; brother, Dimitri (JoAnn) Vasilatos; a sister in Greece, Athena Taflambas; many cousins, nieces, and nephews here and in Greece. Pete was a loving, hard-working, and dedicated father, brother, Pappou, and friend. He was sarcastic and at times gruff but was a big Teddy Bear at heart. He loved his grandchildren more than anything and getting to spend time with them. Pete spent a lifetime in service not only to his family but also to the community as well. In his younger years, in Greece, he flew planes in the Air Force and for many years was the private pilot to the King of Greece. After he came to America, he began working alongside his brother, Dimitri, as a waiter, at the Red Carpet, the Colony, and, for 30 years prior to his retirement, at the LeMont. Never to be one to sit idle, Pete often worked two jobs to support his family. He worked in the fleet service at US Airways, loading luggage into planes and, most recently, he enjoyed working through his retirement as a crossing guard for the community of Crafton. Beyond physically giving of himself, he regularly gave to his favorite charities: and to the Disabled Veterans of America. When he wasn't working, he could be found having coffee with his friends and Greek buddies at South Hills Village or Dunkin Donuts. He loved WWE wrestling and would often watch it with his grandsons most nights of the week. He also enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching cowboy and classic movies. Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412) 563-2800) 1650 Green Tree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220, with a Trisagion Service Sunday, at 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Rd., Pgh., PA 15228, on Monday at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church beforehand at 10 a.m. Prayer service, prior to burial, will be held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to or the Disabled Veterans of America. Love and miss you Daddy! www.slaterfuneral.com.