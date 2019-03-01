SEROKIS PETER

Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Euffelia (Thomas); daughter, Joyce (John) Koch; son-in-law, Peter Stamoolis; granddaughters, Jessa M. Koch (Rob McCoy), Jana L. Koch; sisters, Lola Philotheou, Maritsa Tombrou; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee Serokis. As a Greek national, Pete served with the British Royal Navy in Egypt for the duration of WWII. Afterward, in 1950, he graduated from Carnegie Tech. He retired in 1991 as Manager of Operations for Aristech Chemical after serving as longtime Plant Manager for USS Chemicals - Neville Island. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. Condolences may be left at:

