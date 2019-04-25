Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PETER THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER THOMPSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON PETER

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Peter Thompson, 79, of East McKeesport, PA. Husband of Lori Ruth Cooper-Thompson; father of Kenny, Clarence, Dena, Donna, Darnell, Jacqueline, Passion and Michael; brother of Lawrence J., Mary, Samuel J., Charles (Robin), Zandra (James), Joyce and Jacquelyn. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26, 2019, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Friday 1 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.