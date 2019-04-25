|
THOMPSON PETER
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Peter Thompson, 79, of East McKeesport, PA. Husband of Lori Ruth Cooper-Thompson; father of Kenny, Clarence, Dena, Donna, Darnell, Jacqueline, Passion and Michael; brother of Lawrence J., Mary, Samuel J., Charles (Robin), Zandra (James), Joyce and Jacquelyn. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26, 2019, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Friday 1 p.m. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019