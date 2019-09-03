|
QUIGLEY PETER VICTOR
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, loving and devoted husband, son, brother and father of three, lost his life at the age of 46. Pete was born in Willoughby, OH, on July 5, 1973 to the late David B. Quigley and Linda (McGriff) Kalman. After high school, Pete attended The Ohio State University, graduating in 1998 with a degree in Natural Resources. While at OSU, Pete met his best friend and future wife, Kara Kohli. During their time at school, Pete and Kara could often be found sharing beers and stories on N. High Street. Pete and Kara were married in 2000 and shortly thereafter moved to Mt. Lebanon to build their life together in a community they grew to love. In 2003, they celebrated the birth of their first son, Keegan, followed by daughter, Reagan in 2005 and son, Kyle in 2008. Their home was rounded out first by Gunnar, a chocolate lab, then Rudy, a slightly rotund English Bulldog, and finally Duke, a Weimaraner. These three very different dogs all adopted the same habit of snacking for sport. Pete valued hard work and diligence but never at the expense of creating memories with his family and friends. Although he had a long and successful career in the oil and gas industry, his most prized role was being a dad. And Pete was, by all accounts, a phenomenal dad. Pete spent his weekends on the ice watching Keegan and Kyle play hockey or on the lacrosse field supporting Reagan. More than anything, he loved spending time at the family home in Ft. Pierce. Ft. Pierce was a special place for Pete. He grew up visiting his grandfather's, and then his father's, house on North Hutchison Island, ultimately creating memories there with his own family. Pete was nothing if not active and fun-loving, and his love for adventure was infectious. Quigley vacations did not include lazy days snoozing on the beach. Quigley vacations meant skiing in Park City, cross country explorations, weekends at Devils Lake in Michigan, and fishing excursions. Pete was not one to sit still. If he was awake, he was working, playing, or, if everyone was asleep (like those early mornings in Ft. Pierce), finding tasks to do around the house. Pete was a very lucky man, as were all of us who knew and loved him. Beyond his close-knit family, he was loved, deeply loved, by a circle of lifelong friends. Pete fit more life in his 46 years than most can hope to do in twice that time. He lived abundantly and without regret and would want all of us to make him proud and keep his legacy alive by doing the same. There is a space in the hearts of all those close to Pete that will never be filled. Pete was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, wife and children, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Familly and friends welcome Thursday, September 5th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com