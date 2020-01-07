Home

Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church
Age 93, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adela (Tormenti); loving father to Denice (Charles) Claudon, Darlene (Joseph) DiBenedetto, Peter Vujaklia and Lynn (Ron) Urso; cherished Pap of Michele, Charles, III, Henri, Abby, Katherine, Michael, Natalie and Maria. Peter proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Healy and USS Atlanta. Peter loved his family dearly and enjoyed most his time spent with them. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
