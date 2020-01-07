|
VUJAKLIA PETER
Age 93, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adela (Tormenti); loving father to Denice (Charles) Claudon, Darlene (Joseph) DiBenedetto, Peter Vujaklia and Lynn (Ron) Urso; cherished Pap of Michele, Charles, III, Henri, Abby, Katherine, Michael, Natalie and Maria. Peter proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Healy and USS Atlanta. Peter loved his family dearly and enjoyed most his time spent with them. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020