WINOVICH PETER (JEDO)
Age 85, of Baldwin, and formerly of South Side, was peacefully reunited with his family in heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved partner of 40 years to Barbara Wilson; devoted father of Peter John Jr. (Anina), Tamala (Argerios) Batis, Scott Patrick (Kelly) Winovich, and step-children Donn (Mary Jo) Wilson and Ronald (Pamela) Wilson; beloved Jedo of Peter John III (Kristin), Bethany (Anthony) Armaly, Ariana (Dean) Langholz, Athena (George) Panagos, and Chase, and Pappy Pete to Kaitlyn Ashley and Scott; great-grandfather of Penelope, Naomi, Arabelle, Peter John IV, and London; son of the late Robert "Bozo" and Anna; loving brother of the late Robert, Martha, Olga, and Walter. Also survived by his former wife Grace P. Winovich, nieces, nephews, and friends. The life of every party, Jedo is in heaven with a Burger King coffee, box of Cheez-Its, and lottery tickets waiting for the daily number to hit. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., pomen at 6:00 p.m. Final viewing on Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020