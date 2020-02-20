Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
450 Maxwell Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER WINOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER (JEDO) WINOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER (JEDO) WINOVICH Obituary
WINOVICH PETER (JEDO)

Age 85, of Baldwin, and formerly of South Side, was peacefully reunited with his family in heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved partner of 40 years to Barbara Wilson; devoted father of Peter John Jr. (Anina), Tamala (Argerios) Batis, Scott Patrick (Kelly) Winovich, and step-children Donn (Mary Jo) Wilson and Ronald (Pamela) Wilson; beloved Jedo of Peter John III (Kristin), Bethany (Anthony) Armaly, Ariana (Dean) Langholz, Athena (George) Panagos, and Chase, and Pappy Pete to Kaitlyn Ashley and Scott; great-grandfather of Penelope, Naomi, Arabelle, Peter John IV, and London; son of the late Robert "Bozo" and Anna; loving brother of the late Robert, Martha, Olga, and Walter. Also survived by his former wife Grace P. Winovich, nieces, nephews, and friends. The life of every party, Jedo is in heaven with a Burger King coffee, box of Cheez-Its, and lottery tickets waiting for the daily number to hit. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., pomen at 6:00 p.m. Final viewing on Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -