Passed away quietly the morning of September 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband of forty years David Keith Graham, Sr.; her three sons, Francis E. Spencer and wife, Barbara (Levin) and their children, Grant and Paige, Winston R. Spencer and wife, Carla (Rucci) and their children, Collen and Evan Spencer and Aidan (Sweeney) and David Keith Graham, Jr. Petrea was a graduate of Skidmore College and she worked for T.M.G. and Dupont. She was the president of Advokid where she worked diligently to help special needs children get what they needed to advance their education so that they could have meaningful lives one child at a time. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, PA 15228. This will be followed by a reception at the Castle Shannon Fire Hall, 3600 Library Road, Castle Shannon, PA 15234. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
