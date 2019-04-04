MURRAY PHILIP ANTHONY

Age 87, of Holiday Park, Plum Boro., passed away on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years of Beata "Bea" (Kelley) Murray; father of Timothy (Sheila) of Philadelphia and Matt (Denise) of Tampa, FL; loving "Pappy" of Meghan, Kieran, Catherine, Ryan, and Tyler. Phil was a Korean War Veteran and a 1960 Mechanical Engineering Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. His employment included Elliott Company and Westinghouse Support Services. Friends will be received on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Joy Parish. The family requests any memorials be sent to , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. www.jobefuneralhome.com