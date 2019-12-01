|
FOGARTY, S.J. REV. PHILIP C.
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Rev. Philip C. Fogarty, SJ, a member of the Society of Jesus, (Jesuits) was called home to his eternal reward, at the age of 81, after a brief illness. Born in Dublin, Ireland on September 4, 1938, he was the beloved son of the late William and Brigid (Martyn) Fogarty. He was also predeceased by his brothers, John and William Fogarty. Fr. Philip is survived by two sisters, Columba Corbett and Oonagh McKeagney of Ireland, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his dear friend, Sister Catherine Higgins, CSJ. Fr. Fogarty was ordained in June, 1971, in Dublin, Ireland. Father Fogarty's primary ministries were in educational administration and spiritual direction. He authored several published books and numerous articles. Most recently Father Fogarty continued to minister with Sr. Catherine Higgins and the Sisters of St. Joseph through the Spirituality Center at St. Joseph Convent, Baden, PA. He was especially involved in introducing many people to the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola. He was a deeply spiritual man, with a keen sense of Irish humor. He will be greatly missed by many spiritual companions and by the Sisters of St. Joseph. There will be a viewing at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, 1020 State Street, Baden, PA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial will be in the Sisters of St. Joseph cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019