|
|
NEWCAMP, JR. PHILIP DAVID
Age 44, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was the son to Philip David Newcamp, Sr., and Patricia D. Newcamp. He is survived by his loving parents; his wife of 16 years, Amy Kutzel-Newcamp; two siblings, Kristen (Michael) McKenzie and Katie Newcamp; two nephews, Connor and Colin McKenzie; mother-in-law, Doris Kutzel; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Philip was loved by everyone who came in contact with him. Philip enjoyed golfing, fishing and was an avid sportsman who enjoyed all Pittsburgh teams. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Friends in Philip's memory. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends will be welcomed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 3:30-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private blessing service will take place Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020